Leong Kit Man opens Gongbi paintings exhibition

Leong Kit Man, a Macau artist renowned for her meticulous Gongbi paintings, unveiled her latest exhibition titled “Innermost: Exhibition of Gongbi Painting” this week.

The exhibition, which runs through August at the 10 Fantasia Gallery in Macau, features 10 captivating new silk paintings of botanical scenes crafted using the traditional Gongbi technique.

In an interview with the Times, Leong said the inspiration for these pieces stemmed from her desire to find moments of serenity amidst the bustling pace of everyday life in Macau.

“Life and work in Macau are often very anxious and restless. But painting my favorite plants and flowers allows me to find some peaceful moments,” she said.

Leong elaborated on the inspiration behind the paintings on display, stating, “I have been creating flower-and-bird paintings; in particular, I am skilled at classical Gongbi (meticulous) flower-and-bird paintings, while I also enjoy growing my own plants.”

“Life, work, and interpersonal relationships in Macau often make me feel restless and anxious.”

“But painting my favorite plants and flowers can give me some peaceful moments, as if I’m engaged in a dialogue with the plants themselves, escaping the daily information-intensive bustle and hustle.”

The artist went on to describe the intricate Gongbi painting process, which involves multiple steps of sketching, drawing lines, applying color, and layering pigments.

“The Gongbi creation involves many steps, to be done step by step applying the most traditional Chinese painting technique, called sanfan jiuran, which literally means three layers of alum and nine layers of color,” she said.

Leong finds the Gongbi style particularly rewarding, as it allows her to imbue the compositions and colors with emotions and feelings.

“In such a creative process, the composition and colors can be imbued with emotions and feelings. The painter is not painting a botanical specimen, but rather taking on a plant to represent feelings.”

“By reproducing the Song Dynasty moods and charm, I depict modern objects in an ancient atmosphere, trying to escape the everyday hassles of life and immerse myself in the Gongbi meta-universe of the ancients.”

Leong’s hope is that viewers will be able to feel the freedom and vitality of the plants depicted in her paintings.

“I hope viewers can feel into the freedom of plants as they float and dance in the wind and cherish the vitality of individuality.”

Each of the 10 small Gongbi paintings on display typically takes Leong a day to complete, though she is accustomed to working on two pieces simultaneously.

The exhibition “Innermost: Exhibition of Gongbi Painting” by Leong Kit Man is open to the public from Aug. 15 to 30 in Room B05 at the 10 Fantasia Gallery. Victoria Chan