Leong meets with financial regulators

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lionel Leong continued his visit in the capital. For his second day there, he met with the management of two supervisory bodies overlooking insurance and financial practices in mainland China.

The two bodies were the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, represented at the meeting by vice president Zhou Liang and vice president Fang Xinghai respectively.

The agenda of the meeting was connected with the platform for trade cooperation between China and Lusophone countries – especially its financial component – as well as strengthening communication between the SAR and the country as a whole.

Macau will work to become the Renminbi clearing center for Lusophone countries, Leong said.

Leong expressed gratitude to the two supervisory bodies as they had supported and helped Macau’s development of financial services.

The Secretary suggested the establishment of a mechanism for mutual connectivity and accessibility of information within the banking and insurance commission.

He also said he wants to improve civil financial services for residents in the Greater Bay Area and expedite the pace of integration for both human resources and financial capital. Staff reporter

Share this: Tweet



