Lifestyle | Enthusiasts to hold first ‘raw food, fitness retreat’

Two local companies known for promoting a healthy, vegan lifestyle is set to hold its first full-day “wellness raw food and fitness retreat” at One Oasis on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rawlicious and Mana Vida collaborated to work on “Raw Vida,” the event will consist of many fitness activities, where participants will learn how to prepare raw vegan food and gain tips on conducting a healthy lifestyle.

Cintia Martins, co-founder of Mana Vida explained to the Times that “Raw Vida” aims to promote a healthier lifestyle, disseminating raw food options and encouraging its participants to prepare their own meals rather than dining out.

“We came up with this idea of doing a special retreat where people can have a break from the real world. [So] they come and have a good time [learning about] fitness and nutrition,” said Martins.

According to Martins, who is also a personal trainer, locals are now more aware of the food they eat, adding that a number of residents are becoming intolerant to particular ingredients or animal-sourced food.

Noting that a vegan lifestyle is more popular in the neighboring SAR, the fitness enthusiast noted that the event hopes to encourage residents to see nutrition in a different way.

“This is a vegan event, it’s a little bit promoting the vegan lifestyle. […]. We’re trying to make it clean as possible so it’s a gluten free event,” said Martins.

“Not that they have to incorporate this a hundred percent, but this is an option and we want to show residents that we do this in Macau and people can start looking for us to find more activities and opportunities to learn about this lifestyle,” the co-organizer added.

Practicing a vegan lifestyle in the city remains a challenge, as products are significantly more expensive than low-fat commodities; the limited availability of vegan products is also an issue.

Raw Vida is also addressing the issue through the inviting of Blissful Carrot, who along with co-organizer Rawlicious will hold meal preparation sessions and seminars.

“[The vegan diet] is something that if you don’t know how to do it in Macau, it could be very expensive and discouraging so [Raw Vida] is a way for us to open their eyes and encourage them that they can do it,” said Martins, who also incorporates vegan foods in her lifestyle.

Meanwhile Raw Vida is also looking at holding other retreats and workshops that would encourage the public to practice a healthier lifestyle in terms of their nutrition intake and fitness activities.

According to Martins, they are also looking at working with other related firms to expand their community.

“We want to be part of something where the community can come and see options,” said the co-organizer. “We don’t want to show ourselves as the only option but put companies together and motivate people,” she concluded.

