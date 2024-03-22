Light rail company urges MTR Macau to handle labor issues

The Macao LRT Corporation, Limited (MLM) issued a statement saying it has asked the MTR Railway Operations (Macau) Company Limited to address labor concerns with its contracted workers appropriately and in accordance with the Labor Relations Law.

This statement follows reports on about 100 employees transferred from MTR Railway Operations to MLM due to a concession change, who have been deprived of their service periods.

At the same time, MLM also called for the firm to provide clear explanations to workers and the establishment of an exit mechanism.

“MLM has never required the workers to sign any additional documents not issued by MLM in their application for the MLM position,” the LRT Corporation said in a statement.

As MLM will be directly responsible for most of the operation and repair work of the Macau Light Rail from April 2024, MLM successively initiated staff recruitment last year to ensure that it does not affect the daily operation of the Macau Light Rail. By the end of 2023, 109 former MTR (Macau) employees had joined MLM. Staff Reporter