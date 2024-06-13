Light rail sees passenger, revenue surge in 2023

Macau’s LRT has reported a significant increase in both passenger numbers and ticket revenue during the year 2023. According to the company’s latest business report, the LRT carried 2.47 million passengers in 2023, marking a fourfold increase from the previous year. The light rail network provided about 60,000 train services over the year, a 49% jump compared to the prior period. Correspondingly, the light rail’s ticketing revenue reached MOP13.55 million in 2023.

