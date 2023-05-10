Liu: Cooperation zone reaching ‘new heights’

The Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone has introduced favorable policies in areas such as finance and customs, reaching “new heights” in the overall development of the zone, said Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macau.

Liu was at yesterday’s Hengqin 2023 Global Investment Promotion Conference as his office organized Consulate Generals in Macau and Hong Kong, international organizations and chambers of commerce, and media to visit the zone.

The trip was aimed at encouraging visitors to “deeply understand and fully tap into the policies and resources” in Hengqin, as well as to “build a bridge of economic and trade cooperation” between Macau, Hengqin and other countries.

The commissioner has stressed that the plan for the zone is being fully planned, deployed and promoted by President Xi Jinping, with the intention to create favorable conditions for the economic development of Macau.

“[We invite you] to facilitate opportunities for exchange and cooperation, promote and support companies, investors, artists, scientists, engineers, etc. from your countries to come and live and work in this In-depth Cooperation Zone and to jointly write the ‘Story of Spring’ for Hengqin’s development,” said Liu to the delegation.