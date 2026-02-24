Live poker footprint narrows as Wynn closes Texas Hold’em room

Macau’s live poker landscape recently took another hit with Wynn Macau’s quiet closure of its dedicated Texas Hold’em room. The room was reportedly vacant in late January this year, according to industry sources.

This change marks more than just a symbolic shift for poker players.

Wynn Macau had long been a beacon of live poker in the city. Its removal now reshapes the entire scene – from game availability to the locations of the biggest high-stakes tables. It also follows live poker closures at MGM Macau and Grand Lisboa Palace in early 2025, signaling a broader retreat from the game.

Now, players have just three live poker venues to choose from in Macau: The Venetian Macao, MGM Cotai, and Wynn Palace.

Poker typically delivers lower margins than house-banked games such as baccarat, as casinos earn a commission on pots rather than direct gaming revenue.

Yet data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) indicate that poker remains commercially viable in the city. Official figures show Texas Hold’em poker generated MOP975 million in revenue in 2025, marking a 10.42% year-on-year increase and the highest level recorded since 2008.

According to industry analyses, large tournament events only resumed in Macau in 2024 after the Covid-19 pandemic. Participation by traveling professionals and serious amateurs remained uneven without consistent marquee events. Regulatory changes have also added pressure.

The newly revised casino concession system prohibits revenue sharing between operators and third parties. Many poker brands depend on such arrangements for tournaments, hampering partnerships and deterring global organizers from hosting major series in Macau.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, the city was promoted as a rising Asian hub for tournament poker. Major international series drew large fields of players, while high-stakes cash games regularly filled tables during peak tourism seasons.

One industry stakeholder told The Times, “Although this segment was not one of the most profitable for casinos because of the rake model, it had been useful to Wynn as a marketing tool […] to attract younger customers and non-Chinese players.”

Meanwhile, regional competition has intensified as neighboring Asian markets continue developing their poker ecosystems.

The Philippines has built a reputation as a reliable destination on regional poker tours, supported by flexible tournament structures and a growing domestic player base that helps sustain participation.

Singapore, while maintaining a tightly regulated casino environment, has also established a stable calendar of major poker series, attracting players from across the Asia-Pacific region.

