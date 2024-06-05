Local delegates introduce Hengqin business opportunities in the US

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin jointly held an investment promotion event in the San Francisco Bay Area, United States. Here, they introduced enhanced investment opportunities for the Macao-Hengqin integrated development to over 10 international business executives in fields of big health and high-tech. According to some executives, the integrated development of Macau and Hengqin has great investment potential, connecting the vast market in mainland China with the resources of Macau and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Related