Local models awarded in global modeling contest

Two local models were awarded at the Best Global Model 2017 held in November in the Azores, Portugal.

The annual competition gathers models from different countries to compete for a contract with a modeling agency in Portugal.

Representing Macau in the competition, Sam Lam and Annabelle Lin were awarded with Best Catwalk 2017 and 2017 Best Global Award – Photogenic, respectively.

The two models, each with a few years of experience, were selected to represent Macau by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and in cooperation with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM).

For the final selections, the bureaus held a mini modeling competition in a bid to review the candidates and select the best to travel to the Azores.

According to Lam, the mini contest attracted around a dozen local models.

Lam, who has been modeling in Macau for two years, said that the contest was the first competition he had joined, since the region does not have a platform for careers like his.

“In Macau, I joined many fashion shows but it wasn’t really professional. So when I went to the Azores, I met professional models who are top models from their respective countries so I learned a lot from them,” Lam told the Times.

Lam says, he aims to continue to introduce Macau to modeling competitions as he “had a hard time introducing where Macau is” to his fellow models in the competition.

The male model also expressed his hope that Macau would create a platform for them to showcase their talents by holding competitions and through participating in global modeling contests.

He said he is interested in cooperating with relevant departments to assist other models like him who want to train and compete across the globe and represent the region, and also to promote local models in Macau.

“There aren’t many chances for us, even for fashion designers,” he shared.

Currently, there are only a few modeling agencies in Macau which assist models to search for designer clothes, accessories and contracts with brands.

Meanwhile, Lam also plans to join a modelling competition in Taiwan to help improve his skills.

“Maybe it’s a chance for me and chance for Macau’s models. When they go out of Macau and compete elsewhere, they will think that Macau’s models have potential, so I want it to start from me,” he shared.

Lam was invited to sign a contract with a modeling agency in Milan, who discovered him during the Best Global Model 2017.

According to him, it is likely that he will sign the contract before the year ends. LV

