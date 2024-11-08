Local universities decline in rankings

The 2025 Asian University Rankings has revealed that the University of Macau (UM) and the Macau University of Science and Technology have improved their overall scores but dropped within the international ranking. The UM fell from 91st to 99th and MUST dropped from 182nd to 226th. In contrast, Macau Polytechnic University climbed into the 451-460 range. The top three universities remain unchanged, led by Peking University, followed by the University of Hong Kong and the National University of Singapore.

