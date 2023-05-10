Local workers more confident, less satisfied: MUST study

A survey by the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) has found that employees in the city are increasingly confident in the job market, but less satisfied with their current roles.

The poll surveyed 807 full-time workers between 24 March and 1 April and uncovered an 11.87% increase in the confidence index concerning Macau’s job market, despite it being 2.5% down compared to 2019. However, overall satisfaction with work declined by 2.6% compared to 2019, largely due to a drop in work quality and job stability.

Meanwhile, the salary and personal development indices increased by 4% and 2.6% respectively.

The survey’s researchers suggested that companies offer more training and learning opportunities, and be more receptive to staff suggestions and open to rewarding employees for good ideas.

The three satisfaction indicators with the largest increase are (1) the impact of work on health (20.34%), (2) salary (17.69%) and (3) other benefits (15.96%). These three indicators experienced the largest decrease reported in 2021’s press conference.

“We explained that time that the impact of pandemic on health and the probable infection in the workplace constituted top concerns contributing to the largest decrease in satisfaction. Clearly, with the end of the pandemic and economic recovery, employees’ concerns about health have significantly decreased,” the researchers from MUST’s Institute for Sustainable Development yesterday said.

Staff reporter