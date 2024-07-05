Losses from phone and online fraud at nearly MOP60 million

Phone and internet scams in Macau have resulted in losses of nearly MOP60 million in the first quarter of 2024, police said, with students comprising a large portion of victims.

According to police data, 96 phone fraud cases were reported between January and March, totaling over MOP59 million in losses. Fraud related to “public prosecution scams,” where victims are tricked into believing they are assisting law enforcement, accounted for 42% of cases and MOP26 million. Meanwhile, online fraud cases numbered 188, with losses exceeding MOP24 million. Students made up 33% of online fraud victims, with over MOP1.76 million stolen.

Cheong Un Hong, head of the Judiciary Police’s (PJ) Anti-Fraud Coordination Center, noted investment scams comprised over 70% of total online fraud losses.

Students are especially susceptible to online ticket purchasing and shopping scams during summer breaks, when more time is spent digitally. The PJ has urged caution for those seeking “summer jobs” online, and recommended shopping at stores’ physical locations.

In the first half, over 40,000 people were warned against fraud through lectures and workshops. Those with questions can check risks using the police department’s app or report tips and calling for help. VC