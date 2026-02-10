LRT anticipates bus transfer discounts with installation of new gates in Q3

The second public consultation session for the Macau Light Rapid Transit development strategy study revealed that QR code access may be introduced by the third quarter of this year, with plans to integrate the train and bus systems under a unified payment platform, potentially allowing for conditional transfer discounts.

During Sunday’s consultation session, Michael Lam from the Macau Light Rapid Transit Corporation announced that the installation of new turnstiles will begin in the third quarter of this year.

These turnstiles will feature QR code access functionality, compatible with popular payment platforms used by Macau residents, including MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and Simple Pay. Initially, both the new and existing turnstile systems will operate concurrently.

Additionally, the company confirmed that new automated ticket machines supporting electronic payments will also be installed.

As reported, Sunday’s public session marked the conclusion of six professional sector-specific sessions and two public forums held during this consultation period, attracting approximately 380 participants.

Among those in attendance, a university student reiterated concerns regarding LRT transfer discounts and advocated for more incentives for the train system, such as monthly passes or bus transfer discounts.

This isn’t the first time the issue of LRT transfer discounts has been raised. During a Legislative Assembly session, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, addressed lawmakers’ concerns.

He acknowledged the associated challenges but assured that the government would confront them, urging the public to remain patient. He also noted that the opportunity to establish a new bus contract would be explored for incorporating a “transfer discount” option.

This concern was further addressed when the LRT company confirmed that after the installation of new QR code-scanning gates in the third quarter of this year, both LRT and buses will utilize the same payment system.

At that time, according to Lam, transfers could reference discounts offered in other regions, enabling seamless journeys and promoting integrated public transport between LRT and buses.

Authorities noted that Macau currently operates 85 regular public bus routes, providing coverage across various areas of the region. In response to suggestions to draw from Hong Kong’s experience by introducing LRT feeder buses connecting the South line and West line, they acknowledged that the existing bus network adequately meets residents’ daily travel needs.

The authorities expressed their willingness to plan feeder buses in conjunction with the current route network and did not rule out the possibility of studying potential feeder bus routes for the South line –starting at Barra Station and proceeding to Sai Van Station – based on actual demand.

The LRT’s route blueprint introduction text proposes an approximately 1.5-kilometer “East Line Extension,” with the upcoming Citizens’ Sports Park temporarily designated as the terminal for the section between Qingmao Port Station and Citizens’ Sports Park Station, while provisions for future extensions are reserved.

Despite an urban planning expert proposing the construction of an elevated corridor to extend the line from the Citizens’ Sports Park to the Trust Leisure Garden neighborhood, the consulting firm maintained its recommendation for an “underground alignment.”

The text explains that establishing the area as a transportation hub was ruled out due to limited site space. In response to the suggestion, the consulting firm cautioned that if an automated people mover system were built, it might “obstruct” the construction of future new lines.

The construction of the Coloane Village and Panda Pavilion stations continues to encounter public skepticism and opposition.

Authorities stress the necessity of building the Coloane LRT station and are prioritizing public feedback, with relevant departments set to conduct further comprehensive assessments based on resident input.

Meanwhile, the consulting firm noted that the “Coloane Village” station experiences peak usage during holidays, while the daily peak for the “Seac Pai Van Extension” occurs during commuting hours for local residents.

As a result, it may not be necessary for every train service to enter Coloane Village during non-holiday periods. As noted, future LRT services could instead connect from the “Lai Chi Van” station to Hengqin.

