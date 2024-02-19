LRT East Line train system contract awarded to three companies

Macau authorities have awarded a contract worth MOP3.657 billion to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Top Builders, and Hou Chon Consortium to operate the system for the East Line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT).

The contract ends May 31, 2029 and construction on the 7.7-kilometer East Line began in October last year and is expected to be completed by March 2028. The East Line will add 21 stations and 24 kilometers of track, connecting the Border Gate, the New Urban Zones and Taipa.

Macau will acquire a small area of land and sea southeast of the Border Gate for the construction. Additionally, the Seac Pai Van Line and Hengqin Line, with lengths of 1.6 and 2.4 kilometers respectively, are also being added to the LRT network and will be completed this year.

The construction of the LRT link has cost at least MOP12 billion, according to the Secretary for Transport and Public Works. The Macau government sought approval from the central government to acquire a 3,700-square-meter plot of land for the construction of the Border Gate train station.

Additionally, a West Line running from Barra Station to the Border Gate is also proposed, with the government currently conducting feasibility research. According to the Transport Bureau’s current master plan, the construction of such a line would add an extra 6 kilometers of line to the network. Staff Reporter