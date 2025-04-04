LRT explores new payment methods

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) confirmed that the LRT firm will explore additional payment options to enhance passenger convenience and the implementation of bus transfer discounts.

In a reply to lawmaker Lei Leong Wong, the bureau said that it has consulted with the Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation Limited and that transfer discount schemes will be evaluated when new bus contracts are signed in the future.

Lei had previously raised concerns about the limited payment options available on the city’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT), which currently supports only LRT tokens and Macau Pass.

He urged the government to modernize the system to align with current digital payment habits, making public transportation more accessible.

His inquiry also questioned when self-service ticket machines would integrate QR code payment functions and whether the LRT firm would introduce mobile applications and e-tickets, similar to those implemented by the MTR Corporation Limited in Hong Kong.

In response, the DSAT, citing the LRT firm, emphasized that it will continue monitoring market trends, evaluating the compatibility of hardware and software, and collaborating with government policies to explore new payment options that improve passenger convenience.

Regarding the lack of a transfer discount between the LRT and buses, Lei highlighted that although the LRT has been operational for five years, no transfer benefits have been introduced.

Bus companies currently provide discounts for passengers who transfer from one bus to another within one hour, allowing them to ride the next bus for free.

With the current bus contract set to expire at the end of next year, he inquired whether discussions on interchange discounts had begun and when the public could expect updates on the matter.

The DSAT reaffirmed its commitment to a public transport strategy that integrates the LRT as the primary mode, with buses as a supplementary service.

Furthermore, when negotiating new bus contracts, the bureau said it will review transfer discount schemes and gradually introduce measures to optimize services.

As cited in the reply, the LRT firm expressed its willingness to cooperate with the SAR government’s policies and work with various transport operators to implement transfer discounts.