The Macau Light Rapid Transit firm says it has implemented emergency procedures to ensure passengers can safely exit trains and stations, report issues to authorities, and comply with legal requirements. It also has mechanisms for handling ticketing arrangements based on the situation. This comes in response to lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang’s inquiry about adding electronic payment options. The light rail company stated it would work with the SAR government to optimize and improve electronic payment methods.
LRT to optimize payment methods
