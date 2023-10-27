Lusofonia Festival opens tonight

The Lusofonia Festival opens today until Sunday, showcasing different types of performances and offerings from Portuguese-speaking countries.

In the 26th festival, the emphasis will be placed on promoting Portuguese culture. At the handicraft shows, citizens and tourists will be able to appreciate and purchase Portuguese tiles and ceramics designed by Portuguese artisan Paulo Reis. At the gastronomy exhibition at Largo da Igreja do Carmo, typical Portuguese dishes prepared by Chef Telmo Gongó are presented for dinner.

Performances will be held on the main stage at the Taipa Amphitheater by the Cape Verdean band Fogo Fogo tonight at 8:30 p.m., while Portuguese singer Carlão will perform on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., and Guinean singer Sambala Canuté will perform on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.. On the secondary stage in Largo do Carmo, light music shows will be performed by local Portuguese-speaking artists.

A cultural exhibition from the 10 Portuguese-speaking communities residing in Macau will showcase exhibitors, music, dance, arts, crafts, traditional costumes, literature, tourist information, and the typical snacks and drinks of each country and region, namely Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, Goa, Daman and Diu, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, East Timor, and the Macanese community.

The Lusofonia Festival started in 1998. Its main objective is to pay homage to the Portuguese-speaking communities residing in the SAR. Staff Reporter