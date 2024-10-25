‘Lusofonia Festival’ starts today

Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), the 2024 edition of the “‘Lusofonia Festival” begins today, stretching across two weekends.

The event will take place at the usual location at Taipa Houses-Museum. It aims to offer local residents and tourists a deeper knowledge of the traditions, customs, and unique culture of Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

This year, the festival places a special focus on the culture of Goa, Daman, and Diu, with Chef Vasco Alvares, showcasing traditional dishes from these regions during dinner.

Featured dishes include grilled pork ribs, Goan-style octopus stew, grilled cafreal chicken, stuffed prawns, grilled pork kebabs, and chicken xacuti at Largo do Carmo.

The renowned temporary tattoo artist from Goa, Harichandra Anand Pokle, will also present her art to the public at the Cultural Exhibition booth of Goa, Daman and Diu.

For the 27th edition of the Lusofonia Festival, a diverse lineup of music and dance artists from 10 Portuguese-speaking countries and regions will entertain attendees. Among the featured artists are Portuguese singer Fernando Daniel, Angolan singer Yuri da Cunha, Mozambican singer Selma Uamusse, Brazilian singer Filipe Toca, Cape Verdean musical group Ferro Gaita, Guinean singer Nené Pereira, the music and dance group from Goa, Daman and Diu, Daman Darshan, Timorese dance group Le-Ziaval, Equatorial Guinea dance group GE Dancers, and the 100% Santola Cultural Group from São Tomé and Príncipe who will perform over the six days of the festival.