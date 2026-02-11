Luxury Capella hotel debuts at Galaxy Macau

Galaxy Macau unveiled its 17-story all-suites Capella at Galaxy Macau yesterday afternoon, adding a ninth name to the luxury resort’s ‘house of brands’.

Capella at Galaxy Macau offers 95 exclusive penthouses and suites; each room comes equipped with its own 24-hour butler service.

The four- and two-bedroom penthouses feature infinity-edge lap pools, outdoor lounges, sunrooms, and versatile indoor-outdoor winter gardens. The largest residences elevate indulgence further, featuring private gyms, a foosball table in the main living room, and dedicated KTV rooms for entertaining.

The one- and two-bedroom suites offer their own allure, swapping the infinity-edge lap pool for a private indoor jacuzzi plunge pool, while forgoing the KTV room and personal gym.

French interior design firm Moinard Bétaille crafted the property’s subtropical jungle aesthetic, incorporating natural wood tones, layered textures, curved walls, planted enclaves, and flowing water features throughout. Drawing from his roots in drawing and painting, Bernard Moinard personally curated the lighting, wallpapers, and furnishings, all with the guest’s experience in mind.

In the lobby, a stunning floor-to-ceiling curved LED installation serves as the centerpiece, showcasing a large-scale digital art wall that is intended to reflect Macau’s coastal and urban landscapes in a sleek, modern style.

Running 24/7, it immerses guests with its vivid visuals, ambient audio, and adaptive lighting, transforming the space into a living jungle canvas from the very first step inside.

“What Moinard Bétaille has created here is a narrative that begins the moment you arrive,” said Samuel Ding, senior vice president of Capella Hotel Group, in his keynote speech. “And where architecture serves human experience, it becomes even more meaningful. So, where meaning is involved, this is where Capella’s approach comes to life.”

Galaxy Entertainment Group’s chief operating officer Kevin Kelley spotlighted dining highlights like Botanica, host of the opening dinner, and Pony & Plume, a whiskey and cocktail haven, in his keynote, noting, “every space and every moment has been thoughtfully considered with the guests’ experience in mind.”

Pony & Plume features a curated collection of 650 rare whiskies, organized across eight flavor profiles. The name itself tells a story: “The pony” nods to the exact measure of spirit for precision in every pour, while “the plume” captures the aromatic smoke wafting from the bar’s inventive cocktails and bites.

“Capella Galaxy Macau sets a new benchmark, not only for the Galaxy and Capella brands, but also for Macau,” said Kelley. The COO underscored Galaxy’s philosophy with Capella, stating, “In a market often chasing scale, on this occasion we have chosen the pursuit of substance over magnitude.”

He added, “Today, we celebrate the birth of the latest star in our ever-expanding Galaxy.”

Kelley also expressed gratitude to key visionaries – GEG chairman Francis Lui for his leadership; Project Development Director Edmond Ting, “who did an amazing job with the project team to build this beautiful facility”; Head of Hotels & Lifestyle Troy Hickox, “who brought the Capella brand to Galaxy”; and the hotel, food, and beverage teams who had “worked tirelessly to craft this extraordinary guest experience.”

