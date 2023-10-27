Luxury vehicle brand Zeekr to expand in Hong Kong, Macau in 2024

Chinese premium electric automobile brand Zeekr is expected to expand its market in both the SARs in 2024, kicking off three showrooms in Hong Kong and one in Macau.

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. will start shipping its X sport utility vehicle and 009 minivan in the second half of 2024, a Zeekr representative said, according to Bloomberg.

Hong Kong and Macau will be the first to receive Zeekr’s right-hand drive models, with pricing yet to be determined, as cited in the report.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Zeekr plans to launch an all-electric sedan and an SUV this year in the Netherlands and Sweden. Its collaborative group of Chinese and European designers is in Gothenberg, Sweden, adjacent to Volvo Cars, another Geely brand, while its factories are in China.

“Our ambition is to be a key player in electrified mobility in Europe within this decade,” said Zeekr CEO Spiros Fotinos, a Toyota and Lexus veteran. With a clear global ambition, the company is looking at opportunities and the right timing for other markets, he said back in May.

Kam Lung Motor Group, Zeekr’s distribution partner in south China’s Greater Bay Area, will also start selling left-hand drive Zeekr models in Macau in the coming months, well before right-hand drive versions are available, the representative said, as cited in the report. Staff Reporter