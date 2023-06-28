Lyu Yuyin appointed Liaison Office deputy director

Lyu Yuyin has been appointed deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macau, the State Council, China’s cabinet, announced. Lyu, 52, was a former vice-governor of Guangdong province, Secretary of the Zhuhai Communist Party of China Municipal Committee, and deputy director of the Management Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. Holding a doctoral degree in Urban Economics from Nankai University in Tianjin, he will serve the office alongside two other deputy directors Yan Zhichan and Huang Liuquan.

