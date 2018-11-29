Ma Man Kei celebrated for his contribution to China’s reforms

Late local businessman Ma Man Kei has been selected as one of 100 people to be awarded in view of their contributions to China’s opening-up and reform.

The awarding office, under the Communist Party central authorities, said the candidates were chosen based on local recommendations and had gone through several rounds of review.

Ma Man Kei was once elected vice-chairman of the 11th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), back in 2008.

Besides Ma, sole representative of the Macau SAR, four people from Hong Kong were also selected: Henry Fok (died in 2014), Tsang- Hin-chi, Margaret Chan Fung-Fu-chun, and Wong Kwan-cheng (died in 1986).

The award candidates come from a wide range of professions, including scientists, economists, grass roots Party cadres, model workers, state firm managers, and private entrepreneurs.

Their names and biographies were published in the People’s Daily Monday. Members of the public are invited to voice their opinion to the office before Nov. 30.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Chinese political reform and opening- up, which was spearheaded by Deng Xiaoping.

