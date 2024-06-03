Macao Foundation continues financial support to NGOs

The Macao Foundation announced the launch of the “Financial Support Plan for Operating Expenses of Associations” for the year 2025. According to the announcement, organizations interested in applying must do so between from today until July 12. Eligible entities are non-profit associations established in SAR on or before December 31, 2010. Additionally, these associations must have a physical location for their services, employees, and have received financial aid from the Macao Foundation or other public entities in the region to support their activities or operating expenses in 2024.

