Macao Foundation grants over MOP198 million in financial support

The Macao Foundation (FM) approved nearly 700 applications for financial support in the second quarter of 2024, granting a subsidy amount of over MOP198 million, a 3% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The Macao General Union of Neighborhood Associations (UGAMM) continued to receive the most subsidies, totaling over MOP19.2 million, or nearly 10% of the total amount granted. The Macau Portuguese School Foundation received MOP3.6 million in financial support, down from MOP4.5 million in the previous quarter.

The foundation provided financial support to over 400 entities and individuals, covering nearly 700 applications. The total amount of MOP198.8 million marks a significant decrease of 27.8% compared to the same period last year, when MOP275.6 million was approved.

Other notable recipients include the Casa de Portugal in Macau, which received 3.4 million, and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), which ranked second among entities with the most financial support, totaling over MOP15 million.

The FM has already provided MOP391.3 million in financial support between January and June this year, equivalent to an annual growth of 14% compared to the first half of 2023. NS