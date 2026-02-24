Macao One Account app system to undergo maintenance

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) will conduct system maintenance on the Macao One Account app from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 1. During the maintenance period, the mobile application and website, as well as the online services of some government departments, may experience intermittent disruptions. As the affected scope includes the “Electronic Identity” and “My Vehicles” functions, residents are advised to carry their physical identification documents when going out during the aforementioned period.

