CNY visitors surpass 1.5 million

The number of visitor arrivals during the Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday period has already surpassed 1.5 million, a release from the Public Security Police Force (PSP) noted.

According to figures, on Sunday (Feb. 22), the ninth day since the authorities began releasing daily arrivals data, about 184,584 visitors entered Macau.

The number adds to that obtained in the previous eight days, totalling 1,544,322.

With arrivals from Sunday, the daily average also increased from 169,967 in the first eight days to 171,591, reflecting a 4.8% increase compared to last year, although only eight days were included in 2025.

In the meantime, yesterday, the PSP also noted that the influx of arrivals remained relatively high ahead of the seventh day of the new year and the second Drone and Fireworks Performance that marks the date.

Yesterday, 157,278 visitors entered Macau, while the number of departures stood at 161,092.

Since Feb. 19 (the third day of CNY), when visitor arrivals peaked at 227,943, the city has been recording more departures than arrivals, although the difference has remained very small.

On Feb. 20, the number of departures topped the number of arrivals by just 373, a difference that widened the following day (Feb. 21) to 2,817.

The largest difference between departures and arrivals occurred on Sunday (Feb. 22), when departures exceeded arrivals by 11,618 people. Still, departures occurred gradually over several days rather than abruptly, unlike previous occasions.

