Macao Union Hospital receives over 4,400 applications

The Macao Union Hospital announced that a total of 4,481 applications were received for the second phase of recruitment. The review committee will analyze resume scores and determine the number of people who will enter the next selection stage in accordance with the selection methods in each recruitment position announcement.

The second phase of the hospital’s recruitment of a total 80 Macau residents involves 25 positions, including medical laboratory technicians, radiologists, financial accounting personnel, legal personnel, information systems, publicity, administration and billing personnel, and will be based on individual labor contracts.

The new private-public hospital, the location of which was confirmed back in 2010, provides health management and specialist outpatient healthcare services with in-patient and oncology services to follow.

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng previously said the opening of the Macao Union Hospital marks a significant milestone in local healthcare service, as well as in the cooperation between Macau and the mainland in this area.

The government has previously noted that in addition to the 50 employees appointed by the hospital – whose functions will relate to the management of the facility – the government has also recruited over 400 medical personnel, prioritizing local recruitment where possible. Staff Reporter