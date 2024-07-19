Macau and Hong Kong residents can now use QR codes for automated clearance

Starting today, over 300,000 Macau and Hong Kong permanent residents will be able to use electronic QR code channels to enter Hong Kong using a new QR code-based electronic entry system.

The encrypted QR code can be used to complete automated immigration clearance at Hong Kong’s e-channels, without the need to present a physical ID card. This will save those eligible, the hassle of presenting physical documentation.

“This measure will be important in the context of cooperation between the two regions, namely in increasing the movement of people at border posts,” said Chao Wai Ieng, director of the Identification Services Bureau (DSI), in a press conference yesterday.

The new measure, jointly launched by the governments of Macau and Hong Kong, will allow eligible Macau permanent residents to generate a unique QR code through the Macao One Account mobile app – after updating to the latest version. The new function will be found in the ‘My border crossing’ section on the home page.

“This new QR code system will bring a better traveling experience to residents in Hong Kong and Macau using the automated immigration service,” said Benson Kwok Joon-fung, Hong Kong Director of Immigration (IDSM). “It aligns with the development of the Greater Bay Area as part of the national strategy.”

The move is the latest in a series of measures aimed at facilitating cross-border movement between the two cities. In 2009, Hong Kong and Macau signed an agreement allowing eligible permanent residents from both sides to enter each other’s territory using just their ID cards, without having to fill out entry and exit declarations.

Since then, nearly 2.5 million Hong Kong residents have registered to use Macau’s self-service customs clearance lanes, while over 300,000 Macau residents have signed up for the same service in Hong Kong.

“The new customs clearance convenience measures will further enhance the quality of immigration services between the two places,” said Kwok.

According to DSI’s Chao, the QR code system was made possible after updating Macao One Account platform and border control systems. He noted that the new system respects personal data protection laws and does not store any sensitive information.

The launch of the QR code service is part of the government’s broader efforts to promote the development of e-government and digital public services. Over 600,000 Macau residents, or more than 90% of the population, have already registered for the Macao Account platform, which provides access to nearly 400 government services.

“These measures can create convenient customs clearance conditions for personnel exchanges, economic and trade exchanges between the two places, and the development of Macau’s key industries,” said Chao.

In the future, Hong Kong and Macau will continue studying optimization measures to further improve convenience for residents traveling between the two cities. The automated clearance system has been tested to handle large numbers of users, with clearance times reduced to around two seconds.

The launch of the QR code service comes as part of the government’s broader push to develop e-government and electronic services.

Over 600,000 residents, or 90% of Macau’s population, have opened accounts on the government’s One Account platform which provides nearly 400 services. The electronic ID card project launched in 2023 has also seen over 350,000 people bind their ID data to mobile apps for use in various scenarios. Nadia Shaw