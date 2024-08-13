Macau chamber of commerce advocates consumption rewards to attract visitors

In a move to boost tourism and spending in Macau’s Northern District, the Chamber of Commerce is advocating a consumption reward program that would provide free buses to carry tourists into the area. The just-concluded “Weekend Northern District Spending Reward” successfully drove approximately MOP150 million in spending.

The government is currently studying how to extend this measure to other communities, with preliminary plans to launch it in the fourth quarter. Some chambers of commerce have suggested increasing the budget from MOP20 million to MOP100 million, expanding the number of usage days from two to three to cover tourists, and providing free shuttle buses to stimulate tourist spending in the old district.

Wong Kin Chong, Chairman of The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District, stated that most merchants believe the “Weekend North District Consumption Carnival” was successful in driving consumption in the Northern District, and they are eager to see the government’s research measures extended to other communities.

The recommended usage mode may change to requiring consumers to spend their coupons in the district corresponding to the coupons they draw. The number of usage days could be adjusted from the current two-day reward period to three days, from Friday to Sunday.

If the planned free shuttle bus is provided, it is believed that this will attract tourists to the old area for consumption, further increasing the amount spent by tourists in the area. If the extension program proves effective, a reward program may be launched during the off-season to maintain a steady flow of visitors to the district. Nadia Shaw