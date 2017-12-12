Macau delegates for the 13th NPC to be elected soon

The Macau delegates at the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) will be elected on December 27, according to the announcement made by the spokesperson for the presidium of the NPC.

The second session of the presidium of the election meeting of the 13th NPC was held yesterday at the East Asian Games Dome.

During the session, the meeting approved the list of 19 candidates for Macau delegates of the 13th NPC which was collated between November 26 and December 6. Of the 19, 15 candidates were approved because they were the ones who had properly delivered their registration forms and candidacy letters.

On the morning of December 17, the election meeting will hold its second plenary meeting to decide who will be the Macau representatives at the 13th NPC. A total of 12 candidates will be elected.

Chief Executive Chui Sai On, who is also the chairman of the standing committee of the presidium, presented a report regarding the candidates for the 13th NPC.

The candidates include Legislative Assembly chairperson Ho Iat Seng, lawmakers Chui Sai Peng, Si Ka Lon, Sio Chi Wai and Kou Hoi In. Other candidates include Kevin Ho (nephew of former Chief Executive Edmund Ho), Wong Ian Man, Lai Sai Kei, Fong Ka Fai, president of the Macau General Union of Neighborhood Association (UGAMM) Ng Siu Lai, Ho Sut Heng, Paula Ling, Lao Ngai Leong, Lok Po, and Iong Weng Ian.

The main emphasis of some of the applications was the promotion of communication and co-development between Macau and mainland China.

Si Ka Long said that he will prioritize the employment and retirement circumstances of Macau residents living in mainland China, as well as the development of Macau youth in mainland China.

Sio Chi Wai promised to focus on the equal treatment of Macau residents to mainland Chinese residents in their home territory.

Ho Iat Seng expressed the hope that both Macau and the mainland will communicate more regarding their respective laws, while Lao Ngai Leong promised to concentrate on regional cooperation within the Greater Bay Area.

Chui Sai Peng hoped that mainland China would grant Macau further opportunities to develop special financing, commercial operations, and industrial diversification, so Macau can grow as a world tourism and leisure center.

Ho Sut Heng will focus primarily on issues about Macau, despite her reservations about the mainland’s income contribution, food safety and education equality. JZ

Share this: Tweet





