Macau delegation attends CEFCO 2025

A delegation of 28 representatives from Macau’s exhibition industry recently participated in the “20th China Expo Forum for International Co-operation” (CEFCO 2025). The forum, themed “Gathering New Quality Productive Forces for a Sustainable Future,” brought together global exhibition professionals to explore high-quality development paths for the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. During the event, IPIM director Elaine Wong engaged with global exhibition leaders to explore collaborative opportunities for exhibitions and training in Macau. Participants attended seminars focused on digital technology and industry innovation, enhancing their understanding of trends that can drive future international cooperation and development in the exhibition industry.

