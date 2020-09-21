Macau Government organizes tourism outreach in Beijing

The Macau government is rolling out a series of promotional activities to encourage tourists from Beijing to visit Macau in the months ahead.

With the pandemic stabilized in the mainland and Macau, as well as the reinstatement of travel permit issuance for mainland residents to the city, the Macau tourism board is organizing “Beijing Macao Week” in the capital.

As part of the activities, a mega roadshow will be staged along Wangfujing Street in Beijing from September 26 to 29 to showcase Macau’s diverse travel experiences to Beijing residents.

To create lively vibes in advance, the organizer has already set up an Outdoor Café themed as “Gathering at Dusk in Senado Square – in Beijing” at Wangfujing, welcoming locals for a taste of Macau’s authentic delicacies.

Meanwhile, to further enhance cooperation between Beijing and Macao, the Macau Government Tourism Office and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute will ride on the visit to co-organize a “Beijing – Macao tourism and MICE presentation” in Beijing on September 27 to facilitate exchange among industry delegates from both cities and explore the development of tourism.

The MGTO stressed that, during the Beijing Macao Week, the units involved will rigorously follow the Covid-19 prevention and control guidelines issued by the health authorities of Beijing. Proper event arrangements will be carried out to support pandemic prevention while all participants must adhere to the arrangements for pandemic prevention. DB