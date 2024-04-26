SSM dismisses rumors linking measles vaccine to autism

The Health Bureau (SSM) has issued a statement addressing online rumors suggesting a connection between the measles vaccine and autism in children.

In its statement, the SSM urges citizens to disregard unverified information online regarding the alleged association between the measles vaccine and autism cases.

According to the bureau, such misinformation has led to doubts and fears among parents, potentially contributing to hesitancy in adhering to routine vaccination programs.

The SSM clarified that “according to many studies carried out by the World Health Organization and various regions, it has been proven that there is no link between measles vaccination and autism,” adding that “it is important for parents to vaccinate their children against the threat of diseases that put their lives and health at risk.”

The same bureau added that, in reality, “refusing vaccination not only has serious consequences for those unvaccinated but it can also cause the spread of preventable communicable diseases in society.”

The SSM assured that all the vaccines procured by the local health authorities adhere to global standards, with mechanisms in place to monitor and follow up on potential adverse reactions post-vaccination.

Common side effects of any vaccine are typically mild, and include low-grade fever, fatigue, swelling, and pain in the vaccination area. The probability of serious allergic reactions is extremely low, and the risk of not being vaccinated outweighs potential post-vaccination risks.

The health authority emphasized that vaccination can effectively reduce the risk of serious and fatal cases, particularly among the elderly, children, pregnant women, and patients with chronic diseases. Parents are urged to vaccinate their children promptly in accordance with the Macau Vaccination Program.