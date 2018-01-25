Macau, Hong Kong last of Chinese jurisdictions to finish official chronicles

Hong Kong has been criticized by several prominent people in the city because of the SAR’s slow progress in drafting the Hong Kong Local Records – a chronicle of its history – which was required by China’s State Council, according to a report by Ta Chung Pao.

In 2015, China’s State Council required all Chinese provinces to complete the second round of their Local Records by 2020. Currently, Macau and Hong Kong are the only two regions of the Chinese territory which have not completed drafts to date.

The Chairman of Hong Kong Local Records Foundation Limited, Ma Ho Fai, who is also a delegate of the National People’s Congress, said that the amendment of the Hong Kong chronicles has been under discussion for many years, but moving forward with it has become complicated due to the lack of money.

Hong Kong’s Education Convergence Chairman, Hon-Kuen Ho, said that drafting the chronicles can effectively establish the relationship between Hong Kong and China and it will be helpful to build Hong Kong’s sense of identity.

Ho also noted that the chronicles can be used along with history textbooks as teaching materials.

In Ho’s opinion, many young people in Hong Kong know little about the history of China and Hong Kong. Furthermore, Ho says a few Hong Kong independence groups are revising the history of the region.

Ho wants the government to publish the Hong Kong chronicles as soon as possible.

Unlike Hong Kong, the Macau government is providing approximately MOP600 million for the drafting of Macau’s history.

In 2008, Macau initiated the first draft, a process fully financed by the SAR government, whereas in Hong Kong the draft relies on donations from the public.

In 2008, the team leader of the Macau Chronicle draft, Macau Polytechnic Institute’s (IPM) President, Lei Heong Iok, noted that the draft will take approximately 10 years to finish. JZ

