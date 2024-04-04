Macau horse racing ends after 40 years

Emotions ran high as attendees bade farewell to Macau’s iconic horse racing track, with many expressing sadness over its permanent closure.

After more than 40 years, Macau’s hippodrome hosted its final races Saturday, bringing an end to the sport in the city renowned for its massive casinos.

In January, the city’s government announced the termination of its contract with the Macau Jockey Club (MJC), effective April. The decision came at the request of the Macau Horse Race Company, citing operational challenges as a reason for the closure.

On Saturday, gamblers congregated in the half-full stands and placed their final bets. Some tourists also visited the track.

Mai Wan-zun, a student from mainland China in Macau, said she wanted to experience a taste of the atmosphere.

“We could come to see horse racing here in Macau, but not in mainland China,” she said.

Helena Chong, a Macau resident, decided to visit the race course for her first and last time to see what it was all about.

“It’s a pity to see the end of all this gambling and entertainment,” she said.

Horse racing in the former Portuguese colony has faced economic challenges in recent years and has struggled to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial records reflect declining profits, with revenues falling from USD64 million in 2017 to just USD24 million in 2022.

The MJC’s budget shortfalls are part of why the government no longer considers horse racing viable.

In November, the group initiated a 30% reduction in horse betting prize money due to low turnover.

The closure, led by the late Stanley Ho’s fourth wife, Angela Leong, leaves numerous racehorse owners, jockeys, and stable staff facing an uncertain future as they lose their livelihoods. Concerns over the welfare of racehorses and the livelihoods of those in the industry have prompted calls for improved compensation plans from the MJC.

The government has mandated the removal of 289 horses stabled at the club by March 2025, urging owners to make necessary arrangements for their animals.

Options include transferring ownership to the MJC, with the club assuming responsibility for associated expenses.

In neighboring Hong Kong, horse-racing remains popular and profitable. Its jockey club runs various gambling activities and is the city’s major contributor to charitable endeavors. LV/AP