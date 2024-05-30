Macau mainland tourists’ favorite destination in Q1

Macau was the most satisfactory destination for outbound mainland travelers in the first quarter (Q1), the China Tourism Academy (CTA) has revealed via its official WeChat broadcast channel.

With a score of 83.49 points, Macau jumped from the third to first, for the first time, although this is not Macau’s highest ever score.

Macau scored 84.09 points in Q1 last year, seizing the current top spot because other regions dropped out, rather than because of an improvement of satisfaction with Macau.

The CTA survey showed many mainland residents were enthusiastic about traveling to both Macau and Hong Kong, while there has also been an increase in the number of residents of the two Special Administrative Regions visiting the mainland.

Hong Kong dropped from the fifth (82.86 points) to the seventh place of the ranking in Q1 2024 with a score of 81.77.

The CTA report noted the Hong Kong drop is related to a fall in mainland tourists visiting Hong Kong over the past decade, because of social movements, Covid-19, and negative public opinion about tourism.

The Association said it is hoped the Hong Kong SAR government and the tourism industry “will step up efforts to fully restore the confidence of mainland tourists in the Hong Kong market.”

The report also noted the recovery of China’s tourism and “a new cycle of prosperity and development” after the sharp decline caused by the pandemic.”

“Promoting the steady growth of mutual visits between mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau should become a long-term issue and a policy guideline for tourism exchanges and cooperation between China and Hong Kong and Macau,” the report said.

It noted there is growing tourist demand from both urban and rural residents in the mainland who are the “most reliable market force for tourist exchanges between mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau.”

The news was received with praise by several tourism-related associations and operators, who noted that Macau topping the ranking is encouraging but is also a call to action, with the officials saying that “Macau should not rest on its laurels” and should work harder to keep the position.

The Macau Economic Association president, Lau Pun Lap, said in an interview with public broadcaster TDM Chinese Channel that he expects visitors to Macau this year will surpass the government forecast of 30 million and may reach 35 million.