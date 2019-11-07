Macau newly registered company capital surges by 111.2% in Q3

The total value of registered capital of new companies in Macau soared by 111.2% to 536 million patacas (about $66 million) in the third quarter of 2019, the special administrative region’s statistics service said on Wednesday.

The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,426 new companies were incorporated in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of six year-on-year. The increase in registered capital is attributable to new companies with large capital in financial services.

Analyzed by industry, there were 501 newly incorporated companies operating in wholesale and retail, and 322 in business services.

Meanwhile, companies in dissolution totaled 225 in the third quarter, and the value of registered capital of companies in dissolution amounted to 45 million patacas (about $6 million).

Analyzed by size of registered capital, there were 1,025 newly registered companies (71.9% of the total) with capital under 50,000 patacas (about $6,199), and the total value of capital was 26 million patacas (about $3 million).

There were 22 new companies registered with capital of 1 million patacas (about $123,977) or more, and the total value of capital amounted to 454 million patacas (about $56 million), accounting for 84.7% of the total.

In the first three quarters of 2019, a total of 4,704 new companies were incorporated, up by 111 year-on-year. The total value of registered capital leapt by 455.4% to 4 billion patacas (about $496 million).

The number of companies dissolved totaled 646 in the first three quarters, and the value of registered capital amounted to 202 million patacas (about $25 million).

At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the number of registered companies totaled 70,243, an increase of 5,208 from a year earlier.