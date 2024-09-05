Macau prepares for T8 tonight as Super Typhoon Yagi nears

The local weather bureau is expected to raise Typhoon Signal No. 8 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight as Super Typhoon Yagi approaches Macau, marking the first T8 to be hoisted this year.

Macau’s maritime passenger transport sector has already started canceling some external sea routes to ensure safety amid the rough seas. Cotai Water Jet’s sailings was suspended after the last departure at 12 p.m. from Hong Kong (Sheung Wan) to Taipa and at 2 p.m. from Taipa to Hong Kong (Sheung Wan).

Shipping schedules remain subject to adjustment based on typhoon developments near the Pearl River.

The Geophysical and Meteorological Bureau (DSMG) issued a Typhoon Signal No. 3 at 5 a.m. today as Super Typhoon Yagi headed toward Macau.

Yagi is projected to pass within 300 kilometers south of the city early Friday bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

This morning, Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has announced cancellations of all classes for primary schools, kindergartens, and special education schools for the day, due to the incoming typhoon. These institutions should keep their facilities open with staff present, to provide safe shelter for any students until it is prudent to travel.

Secondary schools will carry on with classes and activities as long as feasible, with protective measures from the bureau.

The bureau forecasts winds to gradually increase through the day.

A “blue” storm surge warning is currently in effect, and a “yellow” storm surge warning may also be issued. SMG warns low-lying areas could see flooding of up to half a meter during heavy rain on Friday morning. Flooding may be more severe if Yagi tracks closer to the coastline.

Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) advises residents and businesses in flood-prone zones to take precautions like reinforcing structures, removing loose objects, and avoiding parking in vulnerable areas, authorities advised. The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is also reminding workers to prioritize safety, with outdoor work to be suspended and those working outdoors urged to seek shelter.

All outdoor activities for the Macao International Fireworks Display set to kick off the annual fireworks contest this weekend, have been postponed to an undetermined date due to uncertainty surrounding Yagi’s path. Public transportation and tourism service counters will suspend operations if signals reach No. 8.

Residents are urged to closely monitor weather updates from local authorities and prepare accordingly as Yagi bears down on Macau bringing strong winds and flooding rains through the weekend. Victoria Chan

