Macau ranks 10th worldwide Michelin restaurant density

Macau ranks 10th worldwide and 3rd in Asia for cities with the highest concentration of Michelin starred restaurants per capita, according to a recent report by Chef’s Pencil.

Despite Macau’s modest population of 680,000, the territory has attracted an impressive 16 Michelin-starred restaurants, including two establishments that have been awarded the coveted three-Michelin-star rating.

Robuchon au Dôme, located in the Grand Lisboa casino hotel, has been praised for its French fine dining and theatrical dining experience. Renowned French chef Joël Robuchon runs the restaurant, and is known as the “Chef of the Century.”

Jade Dragon in The Lisboa Hotel specializes in Cantonese cuisine and has earned three Michelin stars for over 10 years, a remarkable achievement for a Chinese restaurant.

With 16 Michelin restaurants but a small population of under 700,000, Macau has shown it can punch above its weight in attracting and supporting high-end gastronomy. This has helped elevate its reputation as a global culinary destination alongside other Asian powerhouses like Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Globally, Macau ranks behind only Kyoto, Japan, and Paris, France, in terms of Michelin restaurant density. Kyoto tops the list with one Michelin establishment for every 14,637 residents, while Paris has one for every 17,235 people.

Rounding out the top five are Washington, D.C., Antwerp, and Osaka. Macau’s culinary rival Hong Kong, meanwhile, has 79 restaurants, or one for every 94,823 people.

There are 16 Macau restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2024, including the three-star establishments Jade Dragon and Robuchon au Dôme. The territory also has six two-star restaurants and eight one-star restaurants in the guide.

Macau’s Michelin stars dropped in the 2024 “Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau” despite new additions to the list.

Previously, food critics have noted that the wider options in Macau securing Michelin stars this year is a signal the city should have a more diverse dining offering.

While promoting itself as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, Macau has been accused of having too narrow a choice of cuisines. It is also part of the reason more local residents have decided to go north for food. Staff Reporter