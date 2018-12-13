Macau ranks 30 in  passport strength index

Macau passports are ranked number 30 in the most powerful passport index with passport holders able to travel to 129 visa-free countries, according to a report issued by Canada-based global financial advisory firm Arton Capital.

The index ranks the passports of 193 United Nations member countries and six territories, including Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Kosovo, the Palestinian Territories and the Vatican.

Hong Kong holds the world’s 13th most powerful passport, allowing Hongkongers to enjoy visa-free access to 150 countries, 115 of which are visa-free countries and the other 35 offering visas on arrival.

The United Arab Emirates ranks first in Asia with visa-free access to 167 countries, while Singapore and South Korea rank second and third in Asia respectively.

In 2018, German passports shared the number two spot with Singapore on the world’s list, with visa-free access to 166 countries.

Globally, a total of 11 countries ranked third, mostly from Europe, including Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Luxembourg, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Norway, South Korea and the U.S.A..

According to the 2018 report, Taiwan ranks 28th, with access to 131 visa-free countries, while China is 58th, as its passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 75 countries.

Afghanistan is at the bottom of the global list, with visa-free access to just 29 countries.

