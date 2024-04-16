Macau receives over 1,100 applications in less than a year

Local authorities have received 1,137 valid applications for the new Talent Acquisition programs launched in the second half of last year, the Talents Development Committee (CDQQ) Secretary-General, Chao Chong Hang, announced during a meeting of the Committee last Friday.

According to Chao, applications have arrived from different countries and regions between when the program started and April 8.

The Secretary-General also noted that among the candidates are leaders from top industries, such as members of the science and engineering academies of the world’s main economies, managers and founders of large national and foreign companies, as well as professionals from higher education institutions, and the main industries in Macau.

Of those 1,137, 282 have been shortlisted for recruitment, including 21 people considered under the Elite staff category, 65 highly qualified professionals, and 196 skilled professionals.

When considering the candidates’ households, the program extends to 429 people, including 238 children and 191 spouses, of which 124 possess the academic qualification of a master’s degree or higher.

Chao also noted that, as the assessment process progresses, it is expected there will be a gradual increase in the number of people accepted under the 2023 annual plan.

The same official said that, after the assessment concludes and the approvals are issued, data of all professionals accepted under the scheme will be published.

Currently, the applications are being analyzed in accordance with the regulations and guidelines and the needs of the different industries. After this, the new recruitment phase will launch.

The CDQQ will, in its evaluation, consider the professionals that can fill current labor shortages in Macau.

A new phase of the scheme is expected to be launched in the second quarter (April to June) of this year.