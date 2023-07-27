Macau records temperatures of 37.4 degree Celcius under Doksuri’s influence

The thermometers in Macau reached as high as 37.4 degree Celcius yesterday afternoon at the weather station of the Maritime Museum in Barra, but several other locations recorded temperatures above 37 degree Celcius, namely in the peninsula, the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG) has reported.

The very high temperatures were influenced by powerful typhoon “Doksuri” which was yesterday afternoon in the North of Luzon in the Philippines heading to the mainland and passing South of Taiwan.

At least one person died as the typhoon lashed the coastline of the northern Philippines with gale-force winds and torrential rain yesterday.

The SMG has issued the orange high-temperature warning to note the situation and had also hoisted signal no. 1 at 10 p.m. last night as the typhoon continues its path.

According to the latest forecasts, Doksuri should not cross the 400 km virtual line of distance to Macau, which means its influence should not be highly felt.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Observatory will hoised Standby Signal, No. 1 last night, while its Environmental Protection Department (EPD) recorded “higher than normal air pollution levels” due to the “outer subsiding air” brought by the super typhoon. RM