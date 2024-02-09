Macau remains the city with most Forbes five-star hotels

Macau has maintained its status as the city with the highest number of Forbes-recognized five-star hotels in the world.

22 hotels received this prestigious rating in the 2024 Star Awards by Forbes Travel Guide.

The majority of these luxury hotels are located within casino resort properties. One notable addition to the Forbes list is The Paiza Lofts, a French-themed hotel within The Parisian Macao, operated by Sands China Ltd.

Among the top-rated hospitality venues in Macau are Galaxy Hotel, Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, The Karl Lagerfeld, Londoner Hotel, and Londoner Court. Melco Resorts, Wynn Resorts, SJM Holdings, and MGM China Holdings have all received multiple five-star ratings for their properties.

At Galaxy Macau, other hotels with a five-star rating include the Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, and the Ritz-Carlton, Macau. The resort also features two top-tier spas and two five-star restaurants.

Wynn Resorts Ltd, the parent company of Wynn Macau Ltd, received 15 five-star awards in Macau according to the latest Forbes Travel Guide list. These awards were distributed among their hotels, restaurants, and spas at Wynn Macau on the city’s peninsula, and Wynn Palace in the Cotai district.

Additionally, the Four Seasons Hotel Macao and the Grand Suites at the Four Seasons Hotel Macao – both part of the Sands China portfolio – were awarded five stars by Forbes. The Four Seasons also had its spa and the Zi Yat Heen restaurant recognized in the top tier of the awards. Staff Reporter