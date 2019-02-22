MACAU | Renowned chef Tsumura demonstrates hybrid cuisine at IFT workshop

Casino operator MGM China and the Institute for Tourism Studies (IFT) co-organized a “Nikkei Cuisine Workshop” led by Mitsuharu Tsumura, the consultant chef of Aji at MGM Cotai. Chef Tsumura was invited all the way from Peru to IFT to showcase his superb culinary skills, and also introduce the concept of Japanese-Peruvian Nikkei cuisine and its culinary techniques.

The workshop is part of MGM and IFT’s initiatives to nurture local culinary talents for Macau, according to a statement from organizers, inspiring creativity in the youth and enhancing their skills, with the aim of consolidating Macau’s designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

At the workshop held at IFT’s demo kitchen, Chef Tsumura shared his experience with students from Culinary Arts Management program. He started with an in-depth introduction to Nikkei cuisine, including the background, the use of Peruvian ingredients and cooking methods, before offering students a demonstration.

The two demonstration dishes, Ceviche Conchas Negras, which translates to “marinated Japanese clams”, and Rocoto Relleno, as “spicy Wagyu and mashed potato roll”, reflect Nikkei cuisine’s distinct characteristics. The hybrid cuisine prides itself on the pairing of local Peruvian ingredients with meticulous Japanese culinary art.

Chef Tsumura, widely known as “Chef Micha”, is a Peruvian-born Japanese chef. He is the owner of Nikkei restaurant Maido at Peru, which has ranked first place in Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants for two consecutive years, and was placed No. 7 in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018. DB

Share this: Tweet



