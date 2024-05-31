Macau residents defrauded in food ordering scam

Police are investigating after 17 Macau residents fell victim to an online food ordering scam this week, losing a total of 16,140 patacas. Macau residents came across a page on online social platforms that claimed to provide “light meal” ordering services, offering lots of meals at a discounted price of 34 patacas per meal, along with delivery services. The victims, believing the enticing offer, paid using “Easy Transfer” and MPay. However, the other party failed to deliver the meals at the agreed time and subsequently went incommunicado. The victims soon discovered they had been blacklisted by the relevant page, leading them to suspect they had been defrauded.

