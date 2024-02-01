Macau residents living in Hengqin now eligible for social security

Macau residents residing in Hengqin on or after Mar. 1 last year will be considered to be living in Macau as far as social securities are concerned, the Social Security Fund (FSS) told a press conference yesterday afternoon.

Macau residents who relocated to Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (the Zone), will have their time in the zone considered as time spent in Macau according to FSS regulations.

According to local laws, both the enrollment in the Arbitrary System of the Social Security System, and the government allocation of the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund require an individual to be in Macau for at least 183 days per year.

Iong Kong Io, president of the FSS’s Administrative Committee, defended the provision with reference to the need to ensure that beneficiaries have a closer connection with Macau to support the rational use of public funds.

Exceptions are provided for residents over 65 years old retiring in the mainland, as well as those who work or study outside Macau for the benefit of dependents, among others.

The law has leeway to allow those who do not meet these expressly stipulated exceptions to request consideration from the FSS based on humanitarian or other justifiable reasons.

Therefore, Iong said, the current system has largely facilitated the integration of Macau residents into life in the zone. With the implementation of “Regulation for Promoting Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin,” from Mar. 1 2023, relocating to Hengqin is now considered an unlisted exception.

Ho Hoi Sang, division head for general affairs of the FSS provident fund system, explained that the claimant must complete a special FSS declaration form, denoting the time period and residential address in the zone, and provide their reasons for being in the zone and their connection with Macau.

They must also submit supporting documents, which may include proof of employment, school attendance, or residence, to have their time in the zone deemed to be time in Macau.