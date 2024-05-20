Macau roadshow highlights summer travel to Hong Kong

The government has unveiled its three-day “Experience Macao Carnival” roadshow in Hong Kong yesterday, aiming to attract summer visitors from the city. The carnival features stage performances, exhibits on Macau’s heritage sites and new attractions in Hengqin Island. It also promotes special airfare and hotel packages for Hong Kong residents. Artists promoted Macau’s diverse tourist offerings, from cuisine to beaches and casinos. The interactive games highlighted discounts and packages for the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover to China. The roadshow also debuts promotions of both Macau and Hengqin to tap summer travel potential.

Related