Macau salt run against radioactivity returns after 12 years

Following a nearly identical saga 12 years ago, some people in Macau have rushed to purchase table salt after Japan started discharging wastewater from Fukushima’s nuclear power plant.

The same rush happened 12 years ago, also related to the Great East Japanese Earthquake, which took tens of thousands of lives and caused millions of monetary losses. People in Macau started reaching for table salt everywhere after the news of damage at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima began spreading. There were rumors that salt is able to either absorb nuclear radioactivity or obstruct its effect on human bodies.

This salt run started last Thursday when the Japanese government began discharging the water from the nuclear plants. The run lasted for some days and most supermarkets in town have empty shelves of table salt, except for premium salt.

It was also reported that some supermarkets had imposed purchase limits ranging from one to five packs of salt per person.

Commenting on the situation, salt suppliers told local media that the city’s salt supplies are stable. The empty shelves at supermarkets were only caused by workforce shortages and delays in restocking, they said.

A supplier said that supermarkets have limited space and usually do not have large stock in their storage. Meanwhile, suppliers need time to deliver stocks to supermarkets, which had thus created a window period.

The supplier called on the public to stay calm and rational, adding that this run was caused by people not understanding the origins of salt sold in the city. Salt available in Macau comes from a wide variety of origins, including but not limited to mainland China and New Zealand, so the supplier suggested people not worry.

On the other hand, Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) has also issued a statement to assure the public of the stable supply of salt in Macau.

The bureau said that the current stock is good for 39 days for the whole population.

It also recommended that members of the public stay calm and not overstock salt. It will be constantly in touch with suppliers to guarantee the normal supply of salt, the bureau added in the statement.

The bureau has also stressed that actions would be taken to prevent speculation of salt prices at the retail level, but said that retailers have been “responding positively” towards the bureau’s requests for the timely restocking of the consumable.

The Macao Customs Service, meanwhile, has devoted additional efforts to stopping banned Japanese produce and related products from entering the city, as was stated in a statement from the service. With this said, it can be understood that salt from certain areas in Japan will not be able to enter Macau.

On the other hand, in mainland China, there has also been a run on salt. Media reports note that retailers both online and offline reported a shortage in the supply of table salt.

Measures similar to those taken by Macau authorities against speculations and profiteering are also imposed by national authorities, according to the same report. Meanwhile, state news agency Xinhua cited Chinese salt manufacturers as assuring the public of the stable supply of salt across the mainland.

MGTO: raising Japan travel alert possible, if necessary

Director of Tourism Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said over the weekend that her bureau is closely monitoring the situation in Japan and, in particular, information released by Chinese authorities, and that travel alerts concerning Japan may be raised when necessary.

The local food safety bureau has banned import of produce and related products from 10 prefectures or areas in Japan. Food souvenirs brought by tourists will also be banned. But the government has no plan to shrink the scale of its international tourist musketeer initiative but dropping Japan. The tourism director highlighted that Japan is a critical source market of Macau. Roadshows in the country are being prepared and there is no plan for suspension for the time being.