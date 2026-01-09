Macau secures ninth spot among Taiwanese travelers

Macau ranked ninth among top outbound destinations for Taiwanese travelers in 2025, according to a new report by travel e-commerce platform KKday.

The platform’s 2026 analysis ranked Japanese and South Korean cities at the top of the list, with Osaka in first place, followed by Busan, Okinawa, Tokyo, Hokkaido, Kyoto, and Seoul. Hong Kong ranked eighth, Macau ninth, and Bangkok tenth.

Taiwanese arrivals reached about 996,000 last year – accounting for 2.5% of Macau’s record 40.06 million total visitors – up 14.7% from 2024 and surpassing the 2019 peak of 39.41 million.

This represents a 93.7% recovery to pre-pandemic levels, driven largely by mainland Chinese tourists, according to official data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

DSEC figures also confirm Macau’s appeal, with Taiwanese arrivals averaging more than 82,000 per month through November 2025 – up 19.4% year on year. Peaks were recorded in October at 92,165 (up 34.15% YoY), July with 92,037 (+21.45% YoY), November at 90,582 (+27.08% YoY), and June with 85,040, when Taiwanese visitors accounted for 2.94% of total arrivals.

KKday data shows more than 35% of Taiwanese travelers took at least one short-haul trip (three days) and one long-haul trip (seven days or more), while over 20% traveled abroad four or more times.

Taiwan ranks as Macau’s third-largest source market, behind mainland China and Hong Kong.

