Northern District launches six-week consumer carnival to boost holiday spending

The Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Northern District launched a six-week consumer carnival on to boost holiday spending, targeting about 500 merchants with electronic coupons and lucky draws.

The 17th edition of the Northern District Consumer Carnival runs from Jan. 12 through Feb. 20, spanning the Chinese Lunar New Year period.

Raymond Wong, president of the association, announced the initiative at a press conference yesterday at the Bank of China Building. He told attendees that the promotion targets the catering and retail sectors.

Participating businesses are mainly in the catering and retail sectors, Wong said. Registration remains open as organizers aim to cover about half of the businesses in the Northern District. To create a “synergistic effect,” some participants will offer additional discounts on top of the standard promotions. Wong expects these discounts to boost business by 20 to 30%.

Detailing the system, Ma Kin Cheong, director-general of the association, explained that participants using the BOCPAY feature in the Bank of China mobile banking app can qualify.

Shoppers spending MOP100 or more at participating merchants from Monday to Friday via Bank of China POS machines or BOC payment QR codes can draw up to three electronic vouchers. The vouchers are offered in denominations of MOP10, MOP20, MOP30, or MOP50 each.

Each registered BOC Macau Mobile Banking user gets up to three coupon voucher draws and one entry for the “grand prize” draw per weekday. Entries for the lucky draw will accumulate to be drawn later at the closing ceremony in March.

To redeem their vouchers, users must use them at double value within 14 days through BOC Macau Mobile Banking at participating merchants using a “double redemption” method. For example, a purchase of MOP20 will allow participants to use a MOP10 electronic coupon, Ma clarified.

Prizes include smartphones, digital products, home appliances, and consumer vouchers.

Regarding the budget for the consumer carnival, Wong said initial electronic coupons cost about MOP1 million, and that the total budget depends on consumer spending. Prize money and awards total about MOP1.3 million, with MOP1 million in electronic coupons and the rest in prizes.

The prior edition of the Northern District Consumer Carnival ran from December 2023 to February 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...